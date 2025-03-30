Cars drive under E-ZPass readers and license plate-scanning cameras on Columbus Circle as congestion pricing takes effect in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2025.

The MTA announced that E-ZPass websites and the mobile app will temporarily be offline for a six-day period next month while undergoing major user-friendly improvements.

The agency, along with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the NYS Thruway Authority, said that the E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail websites, along with the Tolls NY app, will be unavailable from April 9 to 14 to make the planned improvements.

During that period, customers will not be able to view their account information or make changes or payments on either the websites or app. The 1-844-826-8400 Tolls by Mail number will be discontinued and the 1-800-333-8655 E-ZPass customer service line will not be available during this time.

MTA officials said the upgrade will be “the most comprehensive” redesign of both the sites and app. When the upgrade is complete, customers will have “greater control” of their E-ZPass and Toll by Mail accounts. 1-800-333-8655 will be the integrated, all-in-one customer service line for E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail customers.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan commented on the transition.

“We understand the temporary inconvenience the offline period may cause but the improvements will be well worth it, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work with our tolling partners to create a more user-friendly platform that simplifies the payment process, account management, and improves the overall customer experience,” she said.

After the changes are complete, a new, streamlined E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail website will be found at e-zpassny.com. Customers will be able to view toll bills, transactions, and other information.

MTA officials said that tolls will continue to be captured as usual during the upgrade period, and E-ZPass tags will remain operative.

The new site and mobile app will return online on April 15, featuring the planned improvements. New Yorkers can learn more about the system and upgrades at e-zpassny.com/new.