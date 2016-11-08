Election Day traffic guide: NYC street closures around Trump Tower, Javits Center

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be in Manhattan on Tuesday for Election Day.

Clinton will be holding an event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and Trump has planned an event at the New York Hilton Midtown. As a result, multiple streets in Manhattan will be closed to traffic — some have already shut down.

Here are the street closures you can expect if you’re planning to drive in the city:

As of 10 a.m. Monday

Limited access on 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets

Limited access on West 34th Street between West Side Highway and 10th Avenue

As of 6 p.m. Monday

11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets

West 34th Street between West Side Highway and 10th Avenue

As of Tuesday morning

55th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

East 56th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, as long as Trump is in Trump Tower

Trucks will be diverted off of Fifth Avenue between 54th and 59th streets, 57th Street between Madison and Sixth avenues and Sixth avenue between 42nd and 54th streets

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday

West 53rd and West 54th streets between Sixth and Seventh avenues