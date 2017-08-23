Empty NJ Transit train derails at Penn Station, no injuries reported, officials say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An empty New Jersey Transit train derailed at Penn Station early Wednesday morning, officials said.

The train was being operated by Amtrak on Track 4 when it derailed at about 4:25 a.m., a NJ Transit spokeswoman said. Its cars were blocking several tracks, causing delays of up to 20 minutes into and out of Penn Station until around 6:30 a.m., she said.

The engine was rerailed shortly after 6 a.m., and there were no injuries to the crew, officials said.

Track repairs at Penn Station have been ongoing since July, as part of Amtrak’s response to several infrastructure failures, including three derailments prior to Wednesday’s.

The latest derailment did not happen in the area where repairs are being made, Amtrak, which owns the station, said.