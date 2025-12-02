The MTA is reminding NYC commuters that two major train lines between Manhattan and Queens will permanently switch places this month.

Starting Dec. 8, subway riders will have to learn new stops on the F and M lines, at least on weekdays. F and M train service between Manhattan and Queens will be switched to eliminate a merge at Queens Plaza that the agency said has caused delays for riders on the Queens Boulevard line.

The MTA first announced the subway shakeup on Sept. 29.

“We’re making this change to provide more reliable service for 1.2 million riders who take the E, F, M and R trains every day,” the MTA said in a service alert.

What is changing on the F and M?

F and M trains will permanently swap routes between Manhattan and Queens on weekdays only, from around 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The change will affect eight stations:

F trains will replace M trains at Queens Plaza, Court Square-23rd St., Lexington Ave./53rd St., and Fifth Avenue/53rd St.

M trains will replace F trains at 21st St.-Queensbridge, Roosevelt Island, Lexington Ave./63rd St. and 57th St.

There will be no changes on weekends or during late nights, the MTA said. During the day and evening, F trains will still run express and M trains will still run local in Queens. The agency did say, however, some transfers to and from both trains will change.

The change will eliminate delay-prone merges between the E and M lines at Queens Plaza, MTA reps said. After that, the E will share tracks with two lines, down from three, and the M will share tracks with three lines, down from four.

For more information about the change, visit mta.info.