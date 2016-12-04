MTA: F train fatality at West Fourth Street as person falls between cars

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A fatality following a fall onto the tracks has caused delays on the F train. Photo Credit: KPF

A man died after being struck by an F train near West Fourth Street on Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

When cops arrived, they found the victim under a subway car inside the tunnel; the man was unconscious and had severe trauma to his head, police said.

Travelling on a southbound train, the victim fell 100 feet from the station at 3:05 p.m., MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said. “Apparently the person was walking between cars,” he said.

The victim, whose age and name have not been released, was prounounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains ongoing, police said.