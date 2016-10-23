F train to have overnight closures for MTA Fastrack repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA's next round of Fastrack repairs will affect the F train's service in Brooklyn and lower Manhattan this week.

F trains will skip stations in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn at night this week for the MTA’s next round of Fastrack repairs.

Service will be suspended between the Broadway-Lafayette Street station in Manhattan to the York Street station in Brooklyn between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday.

F trains will be rerouted on the A line between West Four Street and Jay Street-MetroTech stations during the service interruptions. Commuters can catch the D and J trains for alternative service. Shuttle buses will also be making stops at the skipped stations in Brooklyn and Manhhattan, but shuttles won’t be making interborough trips.

During the previous Fastrack repairs on the 6 train last week, the MTA removed 133,700 pounds of debris from tracks in the Bronx. Crews also replaced and serviced thousands of track components, like rails, track plates and friction pads, and other operational equipment along the line.