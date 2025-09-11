It’s just not ‘fare’ — for both the MTA and New Yorkers!

Toll and fare evasion cost the MTA an estimated $1 billion in 2024, though the agency and partners are now reversing the upward trend, according to a report published Thursday by a financial civic group in NYC.

Despite the astounding financial loss, the Citizens Budget Committee’s (CBC) report, No Fare: The Costs of MTA Fare and Toll Evasion, found that the MTA is starting to stem evasion with the help of the NYPD and state officials. Per the report, the 2025 loss is projected to be $900 million, even though ridership is increasing, marking a significant number that is equivalent to three rounds of fare and toll increases.

The MTA is planning to increase subway and bus fares from $2.90 to $3 in January. Tolls on MTA bridges are also expected to go up; the CBC estimates that evasion cost the MTA at least $51 million in unpaid tolls.

According to the CBC report, increased enforcement has helped reduce evasion, though it notes it is not the only way to combat the illegal scourge.

“Also critical are investments in fare-securing equipment, new collection strategies like proof of payment, and ensuring those eligible for Fair Fares NYC can be enrolled,” the CBC reported. Fair Fares is a city program that offers reduced fare for eligible New Yorkers.

Progress made in battling fare evasion

Gov. Kathy Hochul underscored the MTA’s efforts to battle fare evasion during a subway safety press conference at Grand Central Terminal on Sept 10.

“I’m watching the fare evasion. I’m proud to say that in one year since we started making this a top priority, fair evasion is down from nearly 14% of rides on the subway last year, to 9%,” the governor said. “Now 9% is still too high, but it’s better than the 14%. Again, it’s trending in the right direction.”

Jai Patel, MTA’s chief financial officer, agreed with the report that fare evasion not only hurts the MTA but also “violates the spirit of mutual respect and fair play” that makes New York not “just a great city but great community.”

She also discussed actions the MTA has taken against fare beating.

“In the last few years, we’ve made important progress,” Patel said. “Overall, subway fare evasion is down 29% this year, and where there are gate guards at stations it’s down 36%. Evasion rates on buses have also fallen in every quarter since the second quarter of 2024 despite rising ridership. We have no plans to let up on this crusade any time soon.”

In the meantime, the CBC offered recommendations on how the MTA can reduce fare and toll evasion, including a faster rollout of modern fare gates, publishing regular progress data, and assessing the cost-effectiveness of enforcement. The group also recommends that the MTA work with city officials on evaluating and expanding Fair Fares.

“Collecting unpaid fares and tolls could help support better service or fund capital projects directly, reducing reliance on long-term debt financing,” the report noted.