Fare evasion top transit violations payments

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA loses approximately $90 million a year to fare evasion. Photo Credit: Getty

Money from fare beaters made up more than three-quarters of the $8.31 million the MTA raked in from bad behavior on subways and buses last year, according to data from the Transit Adjudication Bureau.

In 2013, the bureau received 69,274 payments totaling $6.81 million from riders slapped with a summons for fare evasion — a 70% recovery rate for the bureau. For all violations in the transit system, the bureau last year received more than 88,000 payments.

The money collected last year was on par with the amount taken in during 2012, when the bureau received 88,600 payments totaling $8.33 million, according to a March report to the MTA board’s transit committee.

The MTA loses approximately $90 million a year to fare evasion.