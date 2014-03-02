Fast Track disrupts Manhattan N, Q, R service

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan service on the N, Q and R lines will see overnight disruptions this week due to MTA Fast Track repairs.

From 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., Monday night to Friday morning, the N train will run only in Queens and Brooklyn, the Q train will be rerouted over the D line in Manhattan from the 57th Street F station and the R train will end early in Manhattan and Queens.

For alternatives, take the No. 7 train between Queens and Manhattan, and nearby train lines that run on Sixth, Seventh and Eighth avenues for Manhattan service. N train will make local R train stops between Court and 59th streets in Brooklyn.