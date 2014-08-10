Overnight subway service on A,C,E suspended for Fast Track this week

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Overnight service between Manhattan and Brooklyn on the A, C and E trains this week will be suspended as part of MTA Fast Track repairs.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, the A train will be suspended from Columbus Circle 59th Street to Jay Street-Metrotech in Brooklyn. The train will instead be rerouted on the D line between Columbus Circle and 34th Street Herald Square, then over the F line to Jay Street-Metrotech. The C train ends early.

On the E line, there will be no trains World Trade Center and 7th Avenue. The E train will be rerouted over the M line between 5th Avenue-53rd Street and 34th Street-Herald Square, and then over the F line until the Second Avenue station.