Overnight subway service on A,C,E suspended for Fast Track this week

Overnight service between Manhattan and Brooklyn on the A, C and E trains this week will be suspended as part of MTA Fast Track repairs.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday night through Friday morning, the A train will be suspended from Columbus Circle 59th Street to Jay Street-Metrotech in Brooklyn. The train will instead be rerouted on the D line between Columbus Circle and 34th Street Herald Square, then over the F line to Jay Street-Metrotech. The C train ends early.

On the E line, there will be no trains World Trade Center and 7th Avenue. The E train will be rerouted over the M line between 5th Avenue-53rd Street and 34th Street-Herald Square, and then over the F line until the Second Avenue station.

