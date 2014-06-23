Fastrack comes to No. 2, 3, 4 trains in Brooklyn this week

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Late night Fastrack repairs are coming to the No. 2, 3 and 4 trains starting Monday night.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., from tonight until Friday morning, No. 3 trains will end early between Chambers St. and New Lots Ave.

The No. 2 and No. 4 trains will run express between the Atlantic Ave/Barclays Center and Franklin Ave. stops.

Free shuttle buses will run between those stations and make station stops at Bergen St., Grand Army Plaza and Eastern Pkwy.

The MTA utilizes the Fastrack program as a way to speed up repairs on tracks during the overnight weekday hours instead of on the weekends.