Weeknight repairs disrupt Queens lines

A subway passenger waits for a train next to a MTA Help Point station communication device on the uptown A C E platform at the West 4th Street station on Monday, June 16, 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday

Overnight repairs this week will suspend service on the E and F lines in Queens.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday nightto Friday morning, there will be no E trains between Roosevelt Avenue and World Trade Center, while the F train will be out of service from Roosevelt Avenue to 21st Street-Queensbridge. The M service between 71st Avenue and Essex Street and the R train between 71st Avenue and 36th Street in Brooklyn will end early each night.

The No. 7 and R trains will provide alternative service between Manhattan and Queens, while shuttle buses will hit the local stops between 74th Street-Roosevelt Avenue and Queensboro Plaza.