Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Straphangers on the N, Q, and R lines face a second week of service changes for Fastrack work.

No trains will be at stations on those lines in Manhattan between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. this Monday through Friday.

The N will run only in Queens and Brooklyn, and the Q will use the D line route in Manhattan. The R will end service early in Manhattan and Queens.

The MTA said it cleaned almost 31,500 feet of track in the last week and got rid of 47,000 pounds of debris.