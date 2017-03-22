First Citywide Ferry boat on its way to New York City

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The first of 20 new Citywide Ferry boats is set to cruise into New York Harbor for testing this April, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

The vessel set sail on Tuesday from its manufacturers, Horizon Shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, and will be traveling 1,742 nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the city’s harbor.

“The brand new boats are hitting the water. Construction on our docks is in full swing,” said de Blasio. “This is an exciting time as we prepare to launch a whole new public transit service for our people.”

Citywide Ferry, operated by Hornblower, plans to launch its first phase of service this summer bringing three routes online: Astoria, South Brooklyn and Rockaway. It will eventually expand to a fleet of 20 vessels operating at 21 docks across four boroughs, save for Staten Island, in 2018.

Rides will be priced at $2.75, the going rate of the MetroCard. But fares will not be integrated with the MTA, meaning riders won’t get a free transfer if they connect to a subway train or bus during their commute.

“This is a major milestone toward launching Citywide Ferry this summer, and connecting more New Yorkers to good jobs and opportunities all along our waterfront,” said James Patchett, the president of the New York City Economic Development Corporation, which will be overseeing operations.