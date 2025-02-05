Bite the dust: Food-delivery services could face uphill battle if new e-bike mandates pass City Hall

The City Council passed a suite of bills aimed at making e-bikes safer, including one banning the sale of reconstituted batteries.

New Yorkers who are tired of reckless e-bike drivers might get some relief if a new bill introduced last week passes through the City Council.

Mayor Eric Adams gave a proposal to the 51-member council to hold third-party delivery companies responsible for the safe use of micromobility devices—like e-bikes—by their workers.

If passed into law, the bill would make it harder for food-delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and many others to operate in the city without a license. The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) would issue the licenses.

A driver’s ed course for e-bike riders

The bill would also mandate that delivery companies adhere to safety regulations that protect pedestrians and drivers in order to do business in NYC. These safety measures include ensuring that drivers use safe devices and certified batteries, follow traffic rules, and complete safety training.

To help enforce the law, companies would assign each bicycle operator an ID number and an ID card that shows the name and other information about the business they work for.

The mayor’s office said the bill introduces “a new approach” to regulating these tiny but mighty e-devices into the controversial conversation.

“New Yorkers should not have to worry about e-bikes and mopeds speeding down our sidewalks or running red lights on our streets as they nearly mow down pedestrians,” a spokesperson for Adams said. “This legislation will get at the root of the problem to keep both pedestrians and e-bike riders safe — bringing long-overdue regulations to the app-based delivery industry that profits off of unsafe speed and chaos.”

amNewYork Metro contacted several third-party delivery companies, including Uber Eats and GrubHub, for comment on the bill, but they did not respond.

Meanwhile, representatives at Transportation Alternatives, a major public transit advocacy group in NYC, applauded the legislation and said regulating the delivery app industry is long overdue.

“New Yorkers have been clamoring for a comprehensive approach to safe and professionalized delivery work that keeps cyclists and pedestrians safe, and at Transportation Alternatives, we’ve been putting forward proactive, comprehensive solutions,” said Ben Furnas, executive director of the group. “The same-day app delivery industry is in a race to the bottom where the main winners are a couple of Silicon Valley CEOs, and it’s past time to seriously regulate the industry.”

He added that the legislation will help delivery workers, too.

“All delivery workers on our roads deserve safe and dignified working conditions, whether they’re delivering a package, a passenger, or a pizza, and all New Yorkers deserve safe and pleasant streets and sidewalks,” Furnas said. “We’re excited to see our efforts come to fruition through this new proposal. We look forward to reviewing the details and hope to see the City Council call a hearing soon to advance this new legislation.”

Barbara Reiss, who rides a traditional bike and lives on the Upper West Side, said she would support a bill that regulates e-bikes or require licenses for third-party delivery companies.

“Frankly, I haven’t heard or read anything that woud make me object to licenses, at very low fees, for all cyclists–certainly e-bikes but even regular ones,” she said. “I know this is a very upopular view with other cyclists. But this would enable cyclists to be held accountable if they are responsible for an accident or have violated traffic rules. It may also help other cyclists when their bikes get stolen.”

Other attempts to crack down on reckless riding

Adams is not the first politician to propose legislation to regulate e-bikes.

Last year, Queens City Council Member Robert Holden attempted an e-bike crackdown when he introduced a bill requiring the devices to be registered with the DOT. That bill has yet to be turned into law.

Many New Yorkers support Holden’s bill, Priscilla’s Law, and even attended a rally at City Hall about it on Dec. 11.

Janet Schroeder, co-founder of the NYC E-Vehicle Safety Alliance (EVSA), said her group is not against e-vehicles but wants more rider accountability.

“We are pro-safety for all,” she said at the rally. “We are an unpaid and unfunded group of volunteers that represent the majority voice in our city. Our only agenda is safety for all New Yorkers. Priscilla’s Law requires visible license plates on e-vehicles, which will create accountability for riders because consequence is what shapes behavior.”

But Adams’ bill has even more detail and also establishes penalties for delivery companies who fail to meet safety requirements. Fines would range, depending on the violation, and would be charged to the third-party company, per language in the bill

“It will build on the work our administration has already done to curb deadly e-bike fires and raise wages for delivery workers, creating a safer, stronger industry for all,” the mayor’s spokesperson said about the bill. “We are excited to work with the City Council to pass this legislation and keep New Yorkers safe.”