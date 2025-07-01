Public transportation service changes will be in effect for NYC’s trains, buses and commuter rails on the Fourth of July holiday this Friday.

Public transportation service changes will be in effect for NYC’s trains, buses and commuter rails on the Fourth of July holiday this Friday.

Subway, bus, Staten Island Railway and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) service will operate on a Saturday schedule. The MTA will provide additional service on train lines near the Macy’s fireworks show on the East Side of Manhattan.

Metro-North Railroad, connecting Manhattan to the northern suburbs, will run on a Sunday schedule.

Fourth of July transit service changes

Subways

There will be increased service on the A, C, F, N, 2 and 4 train lines in the late afternoon and early evening to accommodate riders attending the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks show. The extended service will run through the late evening.

The 2 and 3 trains will not stop at Clark Street in Brooklyn from 8 to 11 p.m. The MTA said bypass times are subject to change due to crowd conditions at the station.

Holiday weekend subway service changes

The MTA is planning subway service changes on the A,C, D, E, F, J, L, N, R, Q, 1, 4, 5 and 7 lines on the holiday weekend. Commuters can check the MTA app or mta.info for real-time service updates and travel options.

Good news for beachgoers this summer

The Rockaway Park Shuttle is extended from Broad Channel to Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park with full-length trains running every summer weekend, except overnights, including the Fourth of July weekend.

Buses

Buses will likely be delayed near Lower Manhattan and Brooklyn Heights July 4 evening due to the Macy’s fireworks show.

LIRR

Off-peak fares will be in effect all day on July 4. The train will run on a regular summer weekend schedule on July 5 and 6. Since the holiday falls on a Friday, the LIRR will run one train to Montauk on July 2. The line’s Cannonball and all other Friday summer service trains will run on July 3.

Metro-North Railroad

The line will run on a Friday schedule on July 3, with adjusted peak period service and getaway trains on all three lines during the afternoon.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

The MTA said daytime scheduled maintenance requiring full lane closures will be suspended beginning at 1 p.m. on July 2 through 6 a.m. on July 5.

More information about Fourth of July and holiday weekend service is available on MTA apps, by calling 511 and mta.info.