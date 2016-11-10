Free ferry shuttle bus expansion announced for Rockaway peninsula

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Citywide Ferry Service, shown in a rendering, will launch in 2017. Photo Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

City officials announced a Rockaway shuttle bus route expansion on Thursday to better connect the community to its fast ferry launching next year.

The shuttle service will have two branches, an eastern route and western route. The revised service proposal will send buses further east, into a densely populated area of the peninsula.

From the ferry landing at Beach 108th Street, one branch will stretch out east to Beach 35th Street and another out west to Beach 169th Street, making six total stops in each direction. Shuttle trips will be free.

“We were proud to partner with the community and local leaders to develop a shuttle service that will help even more Rockaway residents access the ferry, and connect to good jobs and opportunities throughout the five boroughs,” New York City Economic Development Corporation President Maria Torres-Springer said in a statement.

It’ll take buses 25 minutes to complete a trip from the ferry landing to either the eastern or western termini. The city will also include a new parking lot at Beach Channel Drive & Beach 108th Street to compliment the shuttles, and set to launch alongside the ferry service.

Far Rockaway Councilman Donovan Richards said in a statement that the original route proposal, which ended at Beach 65th Street “prevented many east end residents from seeing ferry service as a viable option.”

“Thankfully, the extension announced today will allow residents as far east as Beach 35th Street to utilize the ferry service,” he added, “which will help alleviate the crowded A train and improve transportation access for the majority of peninsula residents.”

Eastbound stops:

•Ferry Terminal:Beach Channel Dr. & Beach 108th

•Stop 2:Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach. 86th St

•Stop 3:Beach Channel Drive & Beach. 67th

•Stop 4:Beach Channel Drive & Beach 54th St

•Stop 5:Beach Channel Drive & Beach 41st St

•Bus Terminus:Beach Channel Drive & Beach 35th St

Westbound stops:

•Ferry Terminal: Beach Channel Drive & Beach 108th

•Stop 2: Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach 127th St

•Stop 3: Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach 135th St

•Stop 4: Rockaway Beach Blvd & Beach 149th St

•Stop 5: Jacob Riis Park Road & Bath House

•Terminus: Rockaway Point Blvd & Beach 169th St (weekdayonly)