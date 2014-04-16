Free Wi-Fi at airports requested by officials

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A group of city officials are pressing local airports’ Wi-Fi provider to drop fees for its service.

In a letter sent to Boingo Wireless Wednesday, the officials complain that free Wi-Fi is offered at every major airport outside the U.S., while the three New York City-area airports are among the five largest facilities in the country that still charge for the service.

“Both business and leisure travelers have come to expect and rely on Wi-Fi service, whether to conduct work or connect with friends and activities,” said the letter, signed by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, chair of the transportation committee, Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Comptroller Scott Stringer and the Manhattan and Brooklyn borough presidents.

The Port Authority contracted with Boingo to provide Wi-Fi in 1999 and flyers are charged $5 an hour to connect.

“The contract between Boingo and the Port Authority must be revisited and renegotiated,” the letter said.

The Port Authority and Boingo said in separate statements that officials are discussing changes to WiFi service, but did not specifically mention whether free connection will be offered.



Letter to Boingo RE – Free Wifi by DanRivoli