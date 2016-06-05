G train late night service reduced for MTA Fastrack repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Subway riders will lose overnight G train service in Brooklyn this week as part of the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

From Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 10, the MTA will suspend service between the G line’s Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stop and its Church Avenue terminus from 11:15 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The MTA said it will provide free shuttle buses from Bedford-Nostrand Avenues station and Jay Street-MetroTech station. Those buses will make stops at the G line’s Classon Avenue, Clinton-Washington Avenues, Fulton Street and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stations.

The A and F lines offer alternate routes for G train riders. F trains will be running as usual between Bergen Street and Church Avenue stations.