G train riders get free transfers during Greenpoint tube closure

G train riders will get a free transfer to nearby Williamsburg lines while their link into Queens is down for repairs, according to the MTA.

During a five-week total closure of the Greenpoint tube this summer, riders will be able to transfer at no charge between the G train Broadway station and the nearby Lorimer Street stop on the J and M lines, according to the MTA, as first reported by the Daily News.

“We recognize that this vital work will inconvenience our customers in the affected neighborhoods, so we’re happy to provide these alternatives to try to make this disruption easier on them,” said MTA spokesman Adam Lisberg.

The Greenpoint tube that carries the G train between Brooklyn and Queens must close starting July 26 so crews can repair the damage from Superstorm Sandy. Shuttle buses will provide service to and from Queens. The tube went through one round of Sandy-related repairs last year when it was shut down for 12 non-consecutive weekends.