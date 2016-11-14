Google’s Thanksgiving travel tips: Avoid driving in NYC day before, Saturday after

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s never too early to prepare for your Thanksgiving trek out of the city. In fact, new traffic data indicates you may need to get a move on ASAP.

Google analyzed patterns on road travel during the holiday week and came up with a couple of suggestions for motorists. The best day to leave the city is the Sunday before Thanksgiving and people should avoid traveling around 4 p.m. when traffic is the worst.

Not surprisingly, Google recommended that drivers avoid driving on the day before Thanksgiving. If you have no choice and have to go that Wednesday, the best time would be around 6 a.m., according to the analysis.

For the return trip, Google suggests heading back on the day after Thanksgiving, preferably in the morning. The Saturday after Thanksgiving should be avoided, especially if you plan to drive in the afternoon, according to Google.