Google releases top Thanksgiving map search trends

The Natural History Museum, pictured here on Oct. 27, 2014, is among the most popular search terms on Google the day before Thanksgiving. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tucker Ranson

Thanksgiving is supposed to be the time when people stay home and enjoy valuable time with their families, however a Google analysis shows New Yorkers also love to get out and explore on their days off.

The tech giant released data Tuesday about trends found on Google Maps during Thanksgiving weekend and the search items are diverse. On the day before Thanksgiving, people are looking for the Natural History Museum, bakeries and sea food markets.

Surprisingly, the only food or beverage item to make the trend list on turkey day was “wine store,” as other top searches were cemetery, tunnel, Central Park and monuments. Shopping takes over Google Maps on Black Friday with people looking for toy stores, electronic stores, malls and even tattoo parlors.

Here are some other tidbits:

The worst times for traffic in the city during the holiday week is between 4 and 5 p.m. on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The heaviest traffic on Thanksgiving Day is between 2 and 3 p.m.

Traffic patterns show that it is 8% worse to drive back into the city on Saturday than Sunday on Thanksgiving weekend.