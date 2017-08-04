Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
NYC Transit

Gramercy church takes jab at MTA saying even Jesus wouldn’t take the subway

By Posted on

Even God cannot deny that subway service issues are getting hellish.

A sign outside Gramercy’s Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church showing its service times took a jab at the city’s subways, stating, “Jesus walked on water so he wouldn’t have to take the subway.”

A photo of the sign was posted to Twitter by Evan Unger, a local resident who was walking by on his way home on Thursday afternoon. His caption reads, “You know the #MTA and #NYC #subway issues are getting bad when churches throw shade.”

The church, located at 155 E. 22nd St. near Third Avenue, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the Author

More in NYC Transit

More from around NYC