The Adams administration has proposed building 40 miles of new greenways in the outer boroughs.

The city’s “Greater Greenways” plan, rolled out on Wednesday, aims to dramatically expand the network of bike and pedestrian pathways through natural spaces and waterfronts around the Five Boroughs.

Cyclists and pedestrians will get more paths to traverse the city without having to dodge vehicular traffic as part of the new plan that the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and other city agencies published on Aug. 13.

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez discussed details of the plan, which includes dozens of miles of paths that would connect fragmented segments of greenways, parts of the five boroughs used for transportation, recreation, and public access to parks and waterfronts. The greenway network in NYC already consists of 506 miles, made up of 347 miles of off-street paths and 159 miles of on-street paths.

Greater Greenways maps several areas across the boroughs as potential sites for greenways with paths.

Greenways through hearts of Manhattan and other boroughs

One location includes a continuous north-south route running through Manhattan that would provide cyclists with a pathway by cutting through the city’s core. It would connect neighborhoods, parks and transit hubs, improving access to key destinations while alleviating pressure along waterfront paths like the Hudson River Greenway and East River Esplanade, DOT explained in the plan.

It is unclear if the future greenway bike paths will cut into driving lanes on local streets.

Officials from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said the development of new greenways and designated corridors for cycling and walking is a “top priority” for the city.

Additionally, the city announced in 2023 a planning process for expanding greenways in the outer boroughs with six new early action implementation plans. Per the plan, the city will build more than 40 miles of new greenways and explore improvements to existing infrastructure along “early action corridors” to expand “safer, greener transportation options” in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island.

“Public spaces create vibrant spaces where New Yorkers can move, play, and thrive, and our administration is committed to increasing access to public spaces like parks and waterfronts for every New Yorker,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “While it may be ‘We Outside Summer,’ our administration is making sure every neighborhood has a front-row seat to New York’s beautiful outdoors all year long for generations to come.”

The early action corridors will each take about two years to build, with completion planned for 2028.

The DOT said the Greater Greenways plan is the first in over 30 years and details past development of greenways while identifying potential locations for future expansion. The plan also includes “Other opportunities” for integrating greenway projects into transportation planning.

“We say everyone deserves a greenway. Having access to greenways is not a privilege; it’s a human right,” Rodriguez said.