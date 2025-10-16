Woman robbed at gunpoint in uptown Manhattan subway station

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly put a gun to a woman’s head and robbed her inside a busy Manhattan train station on Wednesday morning.

According to law enforcement sources, the 57-year-old victim was inside the 86th Street station on the B/C line on the Upper West Side just after 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 15 when the frightening incident occurred.

The suspect, unknown to the victim, came from behind and grabbed the unsuspecting woman, placing a black firearm to her head as he demanded her belongings. Police said he snagged two purses from the victim.

Among the personal items inside the purses were a cellphone, wallet, documents, credit cards, jewelry, and $120 in cash.

The perp managed to leave the station, fled on a maroon bike and headed west on West 88th Street, police said.

The woman was not hurt in the robbery, police said.

Police on Wednesday night released photos and videos suspect, who remains on the lam. He is described as having a dark complexion, is approximately 5 foot, 9 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a gray hat, dark coat, blue jeans and gray sneakers.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Meanwhile, robberies in the 24th Precinct, where this incident occurred, are down 29% year-to-date versus the same period last year, according to the latest police data. However, overall major crime in the precinct is up nearly 4%, using the same time period comparison.