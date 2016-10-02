Hoboken train crash: NJ Transit, Metro-North service changes

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After the NJ Transit train crash at the Hoboken terminal on Thursday, various transit services were altered. Here are the latest updates:

NJ Transit Rail

— All service into and out of Hoboken remains suspended.

— PATH, ferries, NJ Transit bus and private bus carriers are cross-honoring NJ Transit rail tickets until further notice.

— The Main, Bergen, Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines will operate on a weekend schedule, originating and terminating in Secaucus with stops at the Teterboro and Woodcliff Lake stations.

— All rail service to and from New York Penn Station will operate on a normal weekday schedule.

— Midtown Direct service will make additional stops east of Summit.

— Raritan Valley and Atlantic City Rail Lines will operate on normal weekday schedules.

— Customers in New York City who need to get to Secaucus are urged to take trains from Penn Station or use the Port Authority Bus Terminal for NJ Transit and private carrier busing options.

— Customers in Hoboken and Jersey City who need to get to Secaucus should take the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail to Liberty State Park, where shuttle buses will take you to Secaucus.

— Morris & Essex line, Gladstone branch and Montclair-Boonton line will have limited service running every two hours for points west of Montclair State University and west of Dover, in addition to regular Midtown Direct service.

NJ Transit Bus

— Extra service will be provided on select bus routes which run parallel to Main/Bergen and Pascack Valley rail lines.

— Shuttle buses will operate between the Liberty State Park light rail station in Jersey City and Secaucus Junction.

Metro-North

— Metro-North will provide shuttle bus service during peak hours from the Harriman Station to the Tarrytown Station on the Hudson Line. Peak hours for inbound trains are from 3:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Peak hours for outbound trains are from 3:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Note: This is a weekday, rush hour, peak direction-only shuttle service. There will be no off-peak, weekend or reverse commute shuttle.

— Metro-North will cross-honor West of Hudson Line tickets on the Hudson & Harlem lines as well as on the ferry services.