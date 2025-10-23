Big Apple drivers will be treated to new coats of asphalt on major thoroughfares, including parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Jackie Robinson Parkway, and the Bronx River Parkway. A total of 44 paving projects equating to 75 miles in NYC will commence in 2026.

NYC streets will get a makeover next year, as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday a nearly $79 million paving investment for the Big Apple. The announcement is part of $800 million secured in the current state budget to fix roads throughout the Empire State.

Statewide, leveraging the $800 million that Hochul secured in the most recent state budget to augment the final two years of its five-year, $34.3 billion Capital Plan, the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will invest more than $600 million in over 180 paving projects across the state to be completed next year.

“As someone who has ridden on virtually every mile of every state road across New York, I know firsthand every curve and every pothole, and next year we will be making an unprecedented investment to improve state roads across New York,” the governor said. “New Yorkers will be seeing crews out there like never before next year, rejuvenating highways, enhancing the safety of the traveling public, and laying a solid foundation for economic development across the Empire State.”

State officials touted the NYSDOT paving investment as the largest in its history. Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the investment will help modernize roadways throughout the state.

“Now, thanks to the Governor’s unprecedented investment, we are putting that commitment into high gear with an historic paving agenda for 2026 that will provide easier travel on roads from one end of the state to the other,” she said. “Infrastructure investments like these are foundational to the future of the New York that Governor Hochul is building, a future that is affordable, safe and healthy for all residents.”

NYC street paving projects in 2026

Queens

$4 million to resurface East Bound Jackie Robinson Parkway (908B) Between Central Avenue and Grand Central Parkway (907M)/ Van Wyck Expressway (I-678)

$2.3 million to resurface the eastbound Lower Long Island Expressway Connector Road from 46th Street to Maurice Avenue

$2.6 million to resurface the eastbound Lower Long Island Expressway Connector Road from Maurice Avenue to West Bound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in New York City, Queens County.

$48,263 to resurface the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) Ramp to South Bound Clearview Expressway (I-295)

$392,700 to rehabilitate the southbound Clearview Expressway (I-295) Exit 4E Ramp to East Bound Long Island Expressway (I-495)

$336,600 to rehabilitate the southbound Clearview Expressway (I-295) Exits 4E and 4W Ramp to Long Island Expressway (I-495)

$8.1 million to rehabilitate the eastbound Nassau Expressway (NY-878) from 150th Street to Farmers Boulevard

$201,960 to rehabilitate the Exit 19 Ramp from West Bound Belt Parkway to Collector-Distributor Road

$201,960 to rehabilitate the North Conduit Avenue Ramp to West Bound Belt Parkway Collector-Distributor Road

$7.1 million to rehabilitate the westbound Nassau Expressway (NY-878) from Farmers Boulevard to 150th Street

$920,040 to rehabilitate the westbound Belt Parkway Collector-Distributor Road to North Bound Van Wyck Expressway (I-678)

Bronx

$231,412 to resurface the entrance ramp from East Bound Bruckner Boulevard to North Bound Bronx River Parkway (907H)

$2.2 million to resurface the entrance ramp from Story Avenue to North Bound Bronx River Parkway (907H)

$95,288 to resurface the exit ramp from North Bound Bronx River Parkway (907H) to West Bound Bruckner Boulevard

$2.2 million to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound Bronx River Parkway (907H) to Story Avenue

$4.9 million to resurface the North Bound Bronx River Parkway from Pelham Parkway to East 233rd Street

$4.9 million to resurface the South Bound Bronx River Parkway (907H) from East 233rd Street to Pelham Parkway

$168,300 to rehabilitate the entrance ramp from Croes Avenue to East Bound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95)

$179,520 to rehabilitate the entrance ramp from Ellis Avenue to West Bound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95)

$201,960 to rehabilitate the entrance ramp from White Plains Road to West Bound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95)

$235,620 to rehabilitate the exit ramp from West Bound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) to Rosedale Avenue

$498,960 to rehabilitate the eastbound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) between Amsterdam Avenue and the Alexander Hamilton Bridge

$498,960 to rehabilitate the westbound Cross Bronx Expressway (I-95) between Amsterdam Avenue and the Alexander Hamilton Bridge

Brooklyn

$13.7 million to resurface the Ocean Parkway (908 H) from Church Avenue to Murdock Court

$8.6 million to rehabilitate the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278) from President Street to Amity Street

$5.8 million to rehabilitate the westbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278) from Amity Street to President Street

Staten Island

$204,188 to resurface the entrance ramp from Arthur Kill Road to North Bound West Shore Expressway (NY440)

$653,400 to resurface the entrance ramp from North Bound West Shore Expressway (NY440)/Korean War Veterans Parkway (909C) to the park and ride facility

$204,188 to resurface the entrance ramp from South Bound Korean War Veterans Parkway (909C) to the park and ride facility

$115,706 to resurface the entrance ramp from Trantor Place (Forest Avenue) to North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440)

$136,125 to resurface the entrance ramp from Victory Boulevard to North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440)

$306,281 to resurface the entrance ramp from West Bound Staten Island Expressway (I-278) to North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440)

$88,481 to resurface the entrance ramp from Willow Road West (Forest Avenue) To South Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway

$170,156 to resurface the exit ramp from East Bound Staten Island Expressway (I-278) to North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway

$183,768 to resurface the exit ramp from North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to West Bound Staten Island Expressway (I-278)

$108,900 to resurface the exit ramp from North Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to Willow Road East (Forest Avenue)

$272,250 to resurface the exit ramp from North Bound West Shore Expressway (NY440) to the Arthur Kill Road

$408,375 to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to East Bound Staten Island Expressway (I-278)

$149,738 to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to Victory Boulevard

$136,125 to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to West Bound Staten Island Expressway (I-278)

$95,288 to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) to Willow Road West (Forest Avenue)

$680,625 to resurface the exit ramp from South Bound West Shore Expressway (NY440) to North Bound Korean War Veterans Parkway

$435,600 to resurface the exit ramp from West Shore Expressway Park and Ride Facility to North Bound Korean War Veterans Parkway (909C)

$4 million to resurface Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway (NY440) from Victory Boulevard to Dixon Avenue