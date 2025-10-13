Miniature Grand Central Terminal and MetLife Building as part of New York Transit Museum Train Show.

Light jackets, fall decorations and crisp air mean one thing — the holidays are around the corner! And with that comes the return of the New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show in Grand Central Terminal.

New Yorkers of all ages will enjoy a whimsical holiday experience at the 21st rendition of the legendary exhibit, which opens on Nov. 13. The wondrous show, featuring Lionel model trains, will captivate younger audiences as well as adults who have a love of the rails that never leaves their hearts.

Train enthusiasts will delight in a 34-foot, two-level “O” gauge layout of the MTA’s NYC subway and Metro-North train models. Decorative mini trains will pass through models of historic NYC landmarks, including Grand Central Terminal, before arriving at the North Pole. Exhibit organizers said the festive fleets have realistic lights and sounds, too.

Set in a little Big Apple town, the dazzling exhibit will feature dozens of tiny pedestrians, buses and cars on detailed miniature streets, much of it reminiscent of a wintry scene in a holiday greeting card.

What to expect at the New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show in 2025

Family fun is a subway or commuter train ride away to Grand Central Terminal. This year’s display features the work of artists James Yang and Erin K. Robinson while marking the 40th Anniversary of the MTA Arts & Design program, designed to encourage public transit use by providing visual and performing arts in the metro area.

One of the best parts of the holiday event is that it is free for everyone to enjoy.

What you need to know about attending the New York Transit Museum’s Holiday Train Show

Where is the museum’s Holiday Train Show located?

The Holiday Train Show is located in Midtown Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal at 89 E. 42nd St. at Park Avenue. The show will take place in the Grand Central Gallery, located in the Main Concourse next to the Station Master’s Office.

When is the show?

The show opens Nov. 13, but the museum has not yet announced hours of operation.

How much is admission?

Admission is free!

For more information about the Holiday Train show, visit nytransitmuseum.org/exhibits.