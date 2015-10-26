Fewer than 6,000 riders daily are using new $2.4 billion subway station

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The first passengers enter the 34th Street-Hudson Yards No. 7 station in Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. The $2.42 billion, 1.5-mile extension of the No. 7 Line offers access to the Jacob Javits Convention Center, the High Line and Hudson River Park. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Metsfan84

No wonder it’s so clean.

Fewer than 6,000 riders a day are using the new $2.4 billion 34th Street-Hudson Yard station on the No. 7 line, officials said Monday. The MTA had projected that as many as 32,000 people daily would use the serene far West Side station, which opened in September.

Joe Leader, a senior vice president at the subways department for New York City Transit, said 5,900 riders have been using the stop on average a day. This includes both entries and exits, according to a spokesman.

However, thousands of costumed comic book, sci-fi and superhero enthusiasts gave the new stop a test-drive when they packed into No. 7 train cars for the four-day New York Comic Con at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. Between Oct. 8 and 11, the station averaged 18,300 riders a day.

“Our subway service to the new Hudson Yards stood the test of the sold-out Comic Con, when thousands of spirited and superhuman passengers took to the 7 line and to the Javits Center,” Leader said.

The MTA said ridership will likely improve when a High Line entrance that is closed right now is reopened.

The Hudson Yards area, which is under construction, will have 50 million square feet of new development — including 20,000 apartments and 2 million square feet of stores.