As the IBX moves south from Maspeth’s Grand Avenue, the proposed light rail line’s third stop is Eliot Avenue in northern Middle Village, a mostly serene, tree-dense neighborhood of single-family homes that has virtually had the same personality since the 1950s. Public transportation is limited in this part of Queens, but the IBX – also known as the Interborough Express – would give residents of this suburban-like town more access to and from the area.

The proposed 14-mile, 19-stop train is poised to connect Jackson Heights, Queens, to the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park. It aims to link many areas of the two boroughs that are known as “public transportation deserts” by light rail, without having to go through Manhattan.

Neighborhoods along the route run the gamut from quiet and residential, to busy, mini metropolises within the already-bustling Big Apple, America’s most populated city home to 8.5 million people. The neighborhood of Middle Village falls into the category of an “oasis of tranquility,” set far away from bumper-to-bumper traffic, tall buildings, honking horns, and overflowing streets and sidewalks.

Several rows of mom-and-pop stores line the street east of the proposed Eliot Avenue station. Despite its small-town feel, the neighborhood offers many activities and amenities. Whether a New Yorker or visitor is in the mood for shopping, a sweet treat at a local bakery, or an Italian dinner with friends and family, Middle Village has a lot to offer.

Our Lady of Hope, a beautiful Catholic church and academy, takes up most of one block on Eliot Avenue and appeared very active with a busy parking lot on a recent Saturday.

Juniper Valley Park

Juniper Valley Park, often called a “crown jewel” of parks in Queens, is located one block south of Eliot Avenue and within walking distance of the proposed stop.

The IBX came as a surprise to some parkgoers when amNewYork brought it up during a recent visit to the sprawling green space.

“I don’t know too much about this, but it sounds kind of good,” one parkgoer said. After a brief conversation, he went off to play soccer, one of the many sports fields available at the park, located on Juniper Boulevard between Lutheran Avenue, 71st Street and Dry Harbor Road.

A green oasis of over 55 acres, Juniper Valley Park has attracted fun-seekers from the neighborhood for decades. It became city property in 1932, and by 1942, was converted into a park that visitors continue to enjoy everyday.

During amNewYork’s visit to the park, families and individuals seemed to be enjoying an afternoon filled with the amenities that Juniper Valley has available. Parkgoers can pick up some food from nearby eateries, claim their spot in one of the many areas, and have a picnic on a clear day.

Anyone who likes working out can trade in a day at the gym for free exercise in the park. It has a six-lane running track, walking paths and fitness equipment. (PRO TIP: In the mood to play some sports with friends? There are many fields and courts at Juniper Valley Park for basketball, handball, softball, soccer, football, tennis, bocce, even a roller hockey rink, just to name a few.)

“One of Queens’ most beloved parks, Juniper Valley Park is an integral part of its Middle Village neighborhood,” the NYC Parks Department states on its website.

The north end of the park is dissected by 80th Street. Located in the park at 81st Street and Juniper Valley North is the Pullis Farm Cemetery. This small burial park dates back to 1846, and it is believed at least three people are buried there. The plots are enclosed in an iron gate, guarded by two stone rabbits and cherub statues, but the grave markers are visible. It is believed to be one of the last farm burial grounds left in NYC.

Zeroing in on the IBX: Celebrated by some, but a “train to nowhere” for others

The MTA celebrated an early milestone for the IBX, sealing the deal for the plan’s entrance into the design phase on July 30 when the agency’s board approved a $166 million design contract for the massive project.

While real estate professionals forecast an increase in property values in neighborhoods once the train opens — whenever that might be — residents of Queens neighborhoods along the IBX route, including Middle Village where Juniper Valley Park is located, have expressed concerns. Their apprehensions center around the possibility of changes from a bucolic, peaceful neighborhood into one without its traditional suburban character and charm.

It is a hometown feel that some residents have said they worked hard to keep.

Comments against the IBX in some Queens neighborhood groups on social media are abundant. One Middle Village resident posted on a community group’s Facebook page that she and other residents “oppose the entire thing” and that the “whole thing should be scrapped.”

Tony Nunziato, president of the Juniper Park Civic Association, said in an interview with amNewYork that the IBX is a “train to nowhere,” and added that many residents of Middle Village and neighboring communities do not need a train link to Brooklyn.

“We don’t need it,” Nunziato said. “The main thing is, 90% of the people in the neighborhood want something to go into Manhattan. So what is the point? They’re not servicing us. What they are doing is giving us something we don’t want.”

The lifelong Queens resident said the IBX is no so much a transit plan, but rather a machine for changing residential zoning in the community in order to create more large-capacity, multi-family dwellings.

“We’re happy with our zoning. By changing the districts as far as zoning and building, it doesn’t fit us,” Nunziato said, while adding most residents in the area work in Manhattan. “What are we getting out of it? Nothing.”

Meanwhile, John, who enjoys visiting Juniper Valley Park and other parks throughout the city, seemed impressed when he first learned about the IBX during a conversation with amNewYork.

“I didn’t hear about this, but it sounds like a good idea,” he said. “I can see the benefits for the city.”

Next week, amNewYork will bring readers to the next planned stop on the IBX: Metropolitan Avenue, also in Middle Village.

