Interactive Vision Zero map launched by city

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The city Department of Transportation is crowdsourcing and mapping dangerous corridors, wide pedestrian crossings and bad driving behavior on a new interactive website launched Tuesday.

The website, visionzero.heroku.com, went live at noon and garnered more than 570 comments over the day, according to the DOT.

The interactive map complements town hall meetings and workshops city officials have held to learn from residents where street safety improvements are most needed, the DOT said in a statement.

The site allows visitors to lodge a complaint for up to 10 topics, including speeding vehicles, poor visibility, double parking or cyclist behavior.