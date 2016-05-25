J, M lines restored following switch problem in Brooklyn, MTA says

Straphangers on the J and M lines had a tough commute on Wednesday morning.
Due to a switch problem at Myrtle Avenue, the J line was temporarily suspended both ways between Broadway Junction and Marcy Avenue, the MTA said.
Service was also temporarily suspended on the M line between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Essex Street in both directions, according to the MTA.
Both lines were restored around 7:25 a.m., but the MTA warned of extensive delays. Those delays have since diminshed and service is running on or close to schedule, the MTA said.