Phony driver accused of scamming JFK travelers

An accused wanna-be hack was arrested for scamming rides off travelers coming into Kennedy Airport, according to the Queens district attorney’s office.

Barnabas Laurent, 47, of Brentwood, was arrested after an airline passenger told a Port Authority cop on Saturday he lied about the AirTrain being down and offered a ride to Jamaica Station, the complaint alleged.

Laurent, who is being held on $500 bail , allegedly posed as a Super Shuttle employee; a company supervisor denied Laurent drove for the company.

The Port Authority officer said in the complaint that Laurent bought from a taxi driver a rate book with a Super Shuttle logo, receipt books, a taxi guide and an Air Train shuttle bus sign. Laurent was warned in December by a police officer to stop picking up rides at JFK, according to the complaint.

A call to Queens Legal Associates, listed as Laurent’s legal counsel, was not returned.