Fourth of July weekend: Subway, LIRR, Metro-North trains added for holiday

Extra Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad service will be provided in the early evening on Monday, July 3, the MTA said.

For Tuesday, July 4, subways and buses will operate on a Saturday schedule, with some additional service, according to the agency. The Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Staten Island Railway will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North

Both railroads will operate on a regular weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday and on a normal weekday schedule on Monday, adding 10 extra LIRR trains and 17 more Metro-North trains for the early evening commute. The LIRR also added extra train service to the East End for Monday.

Subways

Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule Saturday and Sunday, and a regular weekday schedule on Monday. On Tuesday, July 4, the subway will run on a Saturday schedule with some additional changes.

Subway service changes for Saturday and Sunday:

No. 2 trains, all weekend

There will be no trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.

No. 3 trains, all weekend

There will be no trains between 14th Street and New Lots Avenue.

No. 4 trains, all weekend

Trains will run in two sections: between Woodlawn and 125th Street, and between 125th Street and New Lots Avenue.

Trains will run local between 125th Street and Brooklyn Bridge.

Woodlawn-bound trains will skip 138th Street-Grand Concourse.

No. 5 trains, all weekend

No. 5 trains will replace 2 trains in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Trains will not run between 86th Street and the Bronx.

A trains, all weekend

Inwood-bound trains will skip 72nd, 81st, 86th, 96th, 103rd, 110th and 116th streets.

Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.

C trains, Saturday and Sunday

168th Street-bound trains will skip 72nd, 81st, 86th, 96th, 103rd, 110th and 116th streets.

Euclid Avenue-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.

B trains, all weekend

There are no B trains on weekends.

F trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains run via the E line from Roosevelt Avenue to Canal Street, then via the A line to Jay Street-MetroTech.

M trains, all weekend

No trains between Myrtle and Metropolitan avenues.

6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Manhattan-bound trains skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.

N trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains will run via the Q line from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue.

Coney Island-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.

Trains will stop at 45th Street in both directions.

Q trains, all weekend

Coney Island-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.

5:45 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday

96th Street-bound trains will run express between Kings Highway and Prospect Park.

R trains, all weekend

There will be no trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn and 95th Street.

Saturday and Sunday

Brooklyn-bound trains will run along the Q line between Canal Street and DeKalb Avenue.

Brooklyn-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.

W train, all weekend

W trains do not run on weekends.

J trains, 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Manhattan-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.

Z trains, all weekend

Z trains do not run on weekends.

G trains, all weekend

No trains between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Church Avenue.

Service will operate every 20 minutes in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn.

Below are the subway service changes for Tuesday:

No. 2 train

There will be no service in Brooklyn.

No. 3 train

There will be no service in Brooklyn.

No. 4 train

Trains will run to to New Lots Avenue, replacing the 3 train.

No. 5 train

Service will be extended to Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College.

No. 6 train

There will be no express service.

No. 7 train

There will be no express service.

B trains

There will be no B train service. Customers can take the A, C, D or Q instead.

There will be increased service on the 7, A, C, F, N and 42nd Street shuttle before and after the Macy’s fireworks display, which begins around 9:20 p.m.