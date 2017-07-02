Fourth of July weekend: Subway, LIRR, Metro-North trains added for holiday

Extra Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad service will be provided in the early evening on Monday, July 3, the MTA said.
For Tuesday, July 4, subways and buses will operate on a Saturday schedule, with some additional service, according to the agency. The Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Staten Island Railway will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Scroll down to find out information on extra trains and schedule changes.
Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North
Both railroads will operate on a regular weekend schedule for Saturday and Sunday and on a normal weekday schedule on Monday, adding 10 extra LIRR trains and 17 more Metro-North trains for the early evening commute. The LIRR also added extra train service to the East End for Monday.
Subways
Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule Saturday and Sunday, and a regular weekday schedule on Monday. On Tuesday, July 4, the subway will run on a Saturday schedule with some additional changes.
Subway service changes for Saturday and Sunday:
No. 2 trains, all weekend
There will be no trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Trains will run local in both directions between 34th Street-Penn Station and Chambers Street.
No. 3 trains, all weekend
There will be no trains between 14th Street and New Lots Avenue.
No. 4 trains, all weekend
Trains will run in two sections: between Woodlawn and 125th Street, and between 125th Street and New Lots Avenue.
Trains will run local between 125th Street and Brooklyn Bridge.
Woodlawn-bound trains will skip 138th Street-Grand Concourse.
No. 5 trains, all weekend
No. 5 trains will replace 2 trains in the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Trains will not run between 86th Street and the Bronx.
A trains, all weekend
Inwood-bound trains will skip 72nd, 81st, 86th, 96th, 103rd, 110th and 116th streets.
Ozone Park/Far Rockaway-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.
C trains, Saturday and Sunday
168th Street-bound trains will skip 72nd, 81st, 86th, 96th, 103rd, 110th and 116th streets.
Euclid Avenue-bound trains will skip 50th, 23rd and Spring streets.
B trains, all weekend
There are no B trains on weekends.
F trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains run via the E line from Roosevelt Avenue to Canal Street, then via the A line to Jay Street-MetroTech.
M trains, all weekend
No trains between Myrtle and Metropolitan avenues.
6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Manhattan-bound trains skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.
N trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains will run via the Q line from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue.
Coney Island-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.
Trains will stop at 45th Street in both directions.
Q trains, all weekend
Coney Island-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.
5:45 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday
96th Street-bound trains will run express between Kings Highway and Prospect Park.
R trains, all weekend
There will be no trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn and 95th Street.
Saturday and Sunday
Brooklyn-bound trains will run along the Q line between Canal Street and DeKalb Avenue.
Brooklyn-bound trains will skip 28th, 23rd, 8th and Prince streets.
W train, all weekend
W trains do not run on weekends.
J trains, 6:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Manhattan-bound trains will skip Flushing Avenue, Lorimer and Hewes streets.
Z trains, all weekend
Z trains do not run on weekends.
G trains, all weekend
No trains between Hoyt-Schermerhorn and Church Avenue.
Service will operate every 20 minutes in two sections: between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues, and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn.
Below are the subway service changes for Tuesday:
No. 2 train
There will be no service in Brooklyn.
No. 3 train
There will be no service in Brooklyn.
No. 4 train
Trains will run to to New Lots Avenue, replacing the 3 train.
No. 5 train
Service will be extended to Flatbush Avenue-Brooklyn College.
No. 6 train
There will be no express service.
No. 7 train
There will be no express service.
B trains
There will be no B train service. Customers can take the A, C, D or Q instead.
There will be increased service on the 7, A, C, F, N and 42nd Street shuttle before and after the Macy’s fireworks display, which begins around 9:20 p.m.