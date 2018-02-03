Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An L train hit a man at the DeKalb Avenue station in Bushwick on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, police said. Photo Credit: nusr_et via Instagram

An L train struck a man at a Brooklyn station Friday morning, police and fire officials said.

The man had suffered a medical emergency, possibly a seizure, and fell onto the tracks at the DeKalb Avenue station in Bushwick around 9:30 a.m., according to a law enforcement source.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in serious condition, the FDNY said. He remained in critical condition Saturday morning, police said.

L trains were running with service changes until about 10:40 a.m., the MTA said.

In October, the MTA said it was working on a pilot program to install platform doors to the Third Avenue station on the L line. Platform doors are fairly common among other transit agencies, which use them for improved safety and track cleanliness.

The installation is expected to take place during the L train shutdown, which will begin in April 2019 and last 15 months. The Third Avenue station will be closed during that time.

With Vincent Barone

