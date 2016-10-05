L train service disrupted after man fatally struck, NYPD says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A man was fatally struck by an L train at the Halsey Street station during the evening commute on Oct. 5, 2016, the NYPD said. Photo Credit: Universal / STF

A man was struck by the L train during the rush hour commute on Wednesday, killing him and delaying the line, police said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, got on the tracks just before 5:30 p.m., police said.

He was hit by the incoming train at the Halsey Street station on the border of Bushwick and Ridgewood.

The incident caused a snag in the commute as southbound L trains were bypassing Halsey Street, according to the MTA. The L train resumed normal service, with residual delays around 8 p.m., the MTA said.