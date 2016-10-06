L train service resumes after manhole fire, MTA says

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Passengers evacuated an L train at First Avenue after reports of a fire in the tunnel, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: AP / Evan Vucci

The L train resumed service roughly eight hours after a manhole fire erupted, the MTA said.

There was no train service between Eighth Avenue and Lorimer Street after the FDNY received calls about smoke along the L train line in Manhattan and Brooklyn around 9:17 a.m., officials said. Firefighters then determined that smoke was coming from a manhole near 14th Street and Avenue D. Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala said about 100 firefighters responded and the fire was brought under control by 10:50 a.m.

L train service was restored shortly after 5 p.m.

One civilian in Brooklyn and one firefighter in Manhattan had minor injuries, Gala said.