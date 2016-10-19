L train service resumes between Manhattan and Brooklyn after person struck by train, MTA says

The L train was suspended between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a woman was struck by a train on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, officials said. Train service has since resumed, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

A 27-year-old woman was struck by an L train at the 14th Street-Union Square station on Wednesday, authorities said, temporarily halting the line between Manhattan and Brooklyn just as the rush hour commute was getting underway.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was struck just after 4 p.m., an FDNY spokesman said. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear, but an MTA spokesman said the woman was seen jumping onto the tracks.

The L train was suspended between Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn for more than an hour, the MTA said. Service resumed with delays around 5:15 p.m.