L train shutdown: How to survive without the Canarsie line

The L train shutdown will impact thousands of commuters. Photo Credit: AFP Getty Images / Saul Loeb

The L train shutdown in 2019 will impact an estimated 225,000 riders. The MTA announced Monday that it would suspend service for 18 months to make repairs, which means thousands of commuters will need alternative means of transportation.

Here are some tips for surviving the shutdown (some of the alternative service proposals are still being considered):

Other trains and transfers: MTA plans to add service on the J, G and M lines. Look for above-ground transfers from the L train as well.

Buses: MTA wants to run free shuttle buses from the Bedford Avenue station over the Williamsburg Bridge, dropping riders at Delancey Street for the F, M, J and Z trains. It has not yet been decided if the buses will receive dedicated lanes.

Fast ferries: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s fast ferry service is expected to play an important role in mitigation. L Train riders could explore taking the East River fast ferry from North Williamsburg to its new dock near East 20th Street in Stuyvesant Cove Park.

The Busway: Advocates have pitched banning private vehicles from 14th Street in Manhattan to convert the artery into a “busway.” The idea is to have buses mimic the L train’s route in Manhattan. The city said it’s exploring the conversion.

Bike it: Advocates want the city to offer better bicycle lanes and more Citi Bike docks along the L train route.

Or, maybe just move away.