Parades, schedule changes to thwart Labor Day travel plans: MTA

Subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Labor Day, according to the MTA.

In Brooklyn, the J’Ouvert Parade will shut down Flatbush’s Church Avenue stop on the No. 2 line for two hours early that day, between 2 and 4 a.m.

The Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Musuem station will also be closed from noon to 7 p.m. because of the West Indian-American Day Parade.

Buses will be rerouted in Brooklyn throughout Monday because of the two parades.

On Friday afternoon, the Staten Island Railway will run earlier express trains from the St. George Ferry Terminal, starting at 2:30 p.m. One express and local train will meet every boat until 7:50 p.m.

Metro-North will have 17 early afternoon trains from shortly between 12:58 p.m. and 4:11 p.m. Ten trains that would normally run between 5:27 p.m. and 7:28 p.m. will leave earlier.

The LIRR will run 10 early trains on branches that include Babylon and Port Jefferson.