Labor Day weekend MTA service changes: What to know before riding the subway

The three-day weekend means an extra day off from work for many across the city, but it also means an extra day of weekend service changes on the rails.

Here are the service changes for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad from Friday night to Tuesday morning.

LIRR

For Getaway Day on Friday, the LIRR is adding eight eastbound trains from Penn Station between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Monday, trains will operate on a holiday schedule.

For more information on train schedules, visit mta.info/lirr.

Metro-North

There will be 17 additional trains out of Grand Central Terminal on Friday between 1 and 4 p.m. Some regularly scheduled early evening peak trains will be canceled or combined to enable Metro-North to run more trains in the afternoon.

On Monday, trains will run on a Sunday schedule. The Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines will operate on holiday schedules.

For more information on train schedules, visit mta.info/mnr.

Staten Island Railway

From 2:30 to 7:50 p.m. Friday, there will be one express train and one local train awaiting every boat at the St. George Ferry Terminal.

On Monday, trains will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Subway

On Monday, trains will operate on a Sunday schedule, which means certain subway lines that don’t run on weekends will not be available.

No. 1 trains

Trains in Manhattan will skip 186th Street in both directions.

No. 2 trains

Free shuttle buses will replace service in the Bronx between East 180th Street and Third Avenue-149th Street (3:30 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday).

Trains will operate about every 12 minutes (Saturday and Sunday).

Trains will not stop at the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum station in both directions during the West Indian-American Day Carnival (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday).

No. 3 trains

At the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights station during the West Indian-American Day Carnival, the stairs to Utica Avenue will be entrance-only and the stairs to Schenectady Avenue will be exit-only (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday).

Trains will not stop at the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum station in both directions during the West Indian-American Day Carnival (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday).

No. 4 train

At the Utica Avenue-Crown Heights station during the West Indian-American Day Carnival, the stairs to Utica Avenue will be entrance-only and the stairs to Schenectady Avenue will be exit-only (11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday).

Trains will not stop at the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum station in both directions during the West Indian-American Day Carnival (6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday).

Trains will run local in Brooklyn between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Utica Avenue during the West Indian-American Day Carnival (6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday).

No. 5 train

Trains will run about every 20 minutes between Bowling Green in Manhattan and 149th Street-Grand Concourse in the Bronx (6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday).

Bronx-bound trains will not stop at 138th Street-Grand Concourse (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday).

Free shuttle buses will replace service in the Bronx between 149th Street-Grand Concourse and East 180th Street (7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday).

No. 6 trains

Brooklyn Bridge-bound trains in the Bronx will run express from Pelham Bay Park to Parkchester (3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Monday).

Trains will run about every 16 minutes between Third Avenue-138th Street and Pelham Bay Park (8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday).

No. 7 trains

Normal weekend service.

A trains

Uptown trains in Manhattan will not stop at Spring, 23rd and 50th streets.

Trains in Manhattan will run local in both directions between 168th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

Trains will operate about every 10 minutes between 207th Street and Rockaway Boulevard (Saturday).

C trains

Uptown trains in Manhattan will not stop at Spring, 23rd and 50th streets.

Trains will make stops along the A line in Manhattan between 145th and 168th streets.

Trains will operate about every 12 minutes.

Uptown trains will not stop at 135th Street in Manhattan (10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday).

E trains

Uptown trains in Manhattan will not stop at Spring and 23rd streets.

World Trade Center-bound trains in Queens will not stop at 65th Street, Northern Boulevard, 46th, Steinway and 36th streets.

B trains

The B does not run on weekends or holidays.

D trains

Trains in Manhattan will run local in both directions between 145th Street and 59th Street-Columbus Circle.

Norwood-bound trains in the Bronx will skip 182nd-183rd streets.

Trains will run about every 12 minutes.

F trains

Coney Island-bound trains in Queens will skip 169th Street.

Coney Island-bound trains will make stops along the E line from Roosevelt Avenue in Queens to Fifth Avenue-53rd Street in Manhattan.

M trains

Service will be extended to the 96th Street station in Manhattan (6 a.m. Saturday to 1:30 a.m. Sunday; 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday; and 6 a.m. Monday to 1:30 a.m. Tuesday).

L trains

Trains will operate about every 20 minutes between Rockaway Parkway in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

G trains

Normal weekend service.

J trains

Trains in Manhattan will make stops along the 4/5 line between Chambers and Broad streets.

N trains

Trains will make stops along the Q line in both directions between DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn and Canal Street in Manhattan (10:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday).

Trains in Brooklyn will not stop at 53rd and 45th streets.

Downtown trains in Manhattan will skip 28th, 23rd, Eighth and Prince streets.

Trains will run about every 12 minutes.

Q trains

Trains will run about every 10 minutes.

Downtown trains in Manhattan will skip 28th, 23rd, Eighth and Prince streets.

R trains

Trains will run along the Q line in both directions between DeKalb Avenue in Brooklyn and Canal Street in Manhattan (Saturday and Sunday).

Bay Ridge-bound trains in Queens will skip 65th Street, Northern Boulevard, 46th, Steinway and 36th streets.

Downtown trains in Manhattan will not stop at 28th, 23rd, Eighth and Prince streets.

W trains

The W does not run on weekends and holidays.

Z trains

The Z does not run on weekends and holidays.