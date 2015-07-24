LaGuardia Airport Terminal C power outage strands hundreds

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting flight delays of up to nearly three hours at LaGuardia Airport on Friday, July 24, 2015, after implementation of a so-called ground-management program. Photo Credit: MELISSA KRAVITZ

Power is being restored at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal C after an early morning power outage Friday stranded hundreds of passengers.

Delta reported 119 fight cancellations as of 10:30 a.m, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. The FAA reported delays of over two hours, the Port Authority said.

Construction workers accidentally cut the feeder cables to Terminal C, which affected the passenger loading bridges. The power outage started around 4:30 a.m., and jet bridges were working again by 8:30 a.m., the Port Authority said. Delta’s communication system was restored by 10 a.m., and flights were restored around then.

“Aaand, 2 hour delay. Not all flights, just mine. Evidently, we need power to take the stairs to the board. #delta #drivingwasfaster,” tweeted Jessica Roadhouse.

US Airways, which also operates out of Terminal C did not lose power.