Overnight A and D trains in parts of Manhattan will be stopped this week for MTA FasTrack maintenance.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Monday night and ending Friday morning, A trains won’t run from 59th Street to 207th Street. D trains will stop running between 59th Street and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium. B and C trains end early each weeknight.

From midtown, A riders can take the No. 1 train to upper Manhattan, while D riders can use the No. 2 and 4 trains to the Bronx.