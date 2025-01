Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Overnight commuters on the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains will have to find an alternative this week as the line undergoes the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

There will be no trains on the line between Grand Central-42 St. and Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The repairs will last from Monday night through Friday morning.

To make up for the change, overnight No. 3 train service will be extended into Brooklyn, making all No. 4 train stops between Atlantic Avenue and New Lots Avenue.