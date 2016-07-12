LIC subway station assault: Suspect charged after pushing man down stairs, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police have arrested a suspect wanted for allegedly shoving a man down a Long Island City subway staircase last week, the NYPD said.

Jerome Blakely, 44, of Manhattan, has been charged with second-degree assault in connection with the case, police said.

According to investigators, Blakely is accused of pushing a 69-year-old man down a flight of stairs inside the 36th Street subway station of the M and R lines on July 6 around 1:30 p.m.

The victim suffered a fractured knee and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

There were no words exchanged between the victim and the suspect prior to or after the assault, according to police.

Police announced Blakely’s arrest on Monday night, a day after they released a surveillance image of the suspect from an MTA security camera.