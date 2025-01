Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

LIRR service has been restored between Queens and Penn Station following suspensions caused by a third-rail problem in one of the East River tunnels.

Manhattan-bound service was suspended from Jamaica and Woodside to Penn Station about 4 p.m. Service resumed shortly after 6 p.m.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring fares on the subway to accommodate passengers.