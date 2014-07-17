LIRR strike: Why New Yorkers should be happy it was averted

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

So you live in NYC? Why should you be happy that the LIRR strike was averted:



1) Because your chance of getting a seat on the subway in the morning rush stays a 2% rather than going down to .5%

2) Because believe it or not, everything that happens in the world affects NYC’s economy somehow. If you look at a map, you will notice that Nassau is close to NYC (whoa!). Plus the LIRR goes here. (duh)

3) Because you totally want to see Ted Nugent perform in Huntington next week

4) Because you’d get tired of the constant tweets about the strike. Stuff like this: “No deal yet, blah, blah, blah. Can’t go to work, blah blah blah”

5) Because, did you really want your cousin Al from Ronkonkoma sleeping on your couch for a week?