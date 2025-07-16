A new lounge at JFK Airport turns missed flights into margaritas

A new lounge for travelers experiencing flight delays or cancellations will open for two days this week at JFK Airport.

With summer travel in full swing, so is the season of flight cancellations and delays. But an adult-beverage company is aiming to get the party started on the ground at JFK Airport with a temporary but cozy new lounge for flyers faced with travel delays.

To help travelers cope with cancellations and flight delays, margarita brand Cayman Jack is turning missed flights into something to sip on with The Cayman Club at the TWA Hotel at John F. Kennedy International Airport, only open to people with missed, canceled or delayed flights on July 17 and 18.

The lounge offers Cayman Jack margarita-flavored beverages, elevated bites, and what the brand calls “spa-style services” to help flyers get into vacation mode even if they have travel troubles.

“You know how the things you don’t plan end up becoming some of your best memories? That’s the idea behind The Cayman Club,” Kevin Brady, vice president of marketing at Cayman Jack. “It takes annoying travel hiccups and turns them into excuses to slow down, take a breath, and get into that margarita state of mind, even at the country’s busiest airport.”

The drinks and food at the new club are free. Travelers just have to show proof that their flights were canceled or delayed to gain entry into the lounge.

Although the lounge will only be available for two days this week, The Cayman Club will host an online hub through Sept. 1 where travelers with canceled, missed or delayed flights can score a margarita and win some cool travel-themed perks like gift cards and spa experiences.

The new lounge at the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport will be available on July 17, 3 to 8 p.m. and July 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a limit of two tickets per person; each ticket holder must be 21 years or older for entry.