Lyft, Budweiser offering free rides in NYC on weekends

Still struggling to find a designated driver for your Halloween weekend shenanigans? If you’re a smart Lyft user, you could snag a free ride for your costumed crew.

Lyft and Budweiser announced on Tuesday that they are stepping up the number of free weekend trips the rideshare gives away, and it starts this Halloween weekend.

In an effort to combat drunken driving, Lyft and Budweiser unveiled a joint initiative last month to provide 80,000 rides on weekends and holiday nights in New York City, Colorado, Illinois and Florida through the end of the year.

Now, the companies are adding an extra 1,000 rides per week through the end of the year (90,000 total) and customers can redeem the free trips a day earlier. Revelers can also take advantage of the free ride offer on Halloween night.

Here’s how it works: On Thursday at 2 p.m., Budweiser will release a unique code on its Facebook page that any customer who is 21 or older can enter into the Lyft app to claim a credit for a free ride worth up to $10. Imbibers can then redeem the credit on any night from Thursday through Monday between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The credits are limited though. Only the first 6,000 Lyft riders will be able to claim the code each week.