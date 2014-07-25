Lyft says it will launch limited service in NYC after agreeing to city rules

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Ride sharing company Lyft says it will launch its service in all five boroughs by 7 p.m. Friday after agreeing to abide by the city’s taxi regulations.

In a post on its website, the company said it would initially offer limited service with a full rollout in weeks to come.

State officials said the company had agreed Friday to launch using commercial drivers only and to “operate in a manner that is consistent with existing laws and regulations.”

The company has also agreed to suspend its operations in Buffalo and Rochester by Aug. 1 as it works to come into compliance with state regulation, said state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and state Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin Lawsky in a joint statement Friday afternoon.

Lyft suspended its debut earlier this month in Brooklyn and Queens after the Taxi & Limousine Commission said it would seize its vehicles for not operating according to regulation.